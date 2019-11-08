Jessa Duggar & Ben Seewald Take Their Three Kids Out For ‘Family Donut Date’

Ben is making his Instagram comeback with a cute video of their family date night.

Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald decided to take their three kids, Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy, out for donuts recently. Of course, 6-month-old Ivy is way too young to be thinking about eating any of the sweet confections, but her two brothers are all for it. Ben shared the cute photos and videos of the family outing on his Instagram and fans have all kinds of reactions.

Ben isn’t quite as active on the social media platform as his famous wife is, but it looks like he is making more of an effort ever since the new season of Counting On began last month. His latest series of snaps and clips shows the family of five heading into Hurts Donut Company in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The first snapshot has the couple’s eldest child, 4-year-old Spurgeon, gazing at the yummy donuts on the other side of the case. He is wearing a pair of blue jeans with a maroon sweatshirt that has a bear imprinted on the front. His little brother, Henry, 2, has on the exact same outfit.

Spurgeon tells his reality star parents that he wants the sprinkled donut as he points to the pink glazed pastry. Henry is also seen eyeing the same thing. It looks like he and Henry shared the one that he picked out.

Jessa Duggar got herself a huge cinnamon roll, as she showed it off in the clip. It appears that she may have shared it with her husband. The mom of three has on a yellow striped dress with a sweater over it for their family night.

Ben, Spurgeon, and Henry posed for a couple of fun photos in front of the shop’s logo. Their dad is also seen in matching colors as his boys. Duggar fans loved seeing the family together, especially the boys drooling over the donuts.

“I love Spurgeons little voice!” one person said.

Another follower humorously remarked, “I just want someone to look at me the way Spurgeon looks at donuts.”

Another Duggar fan said, “The donuts look so good. Glad to see you posting again.”

This is only the second post that Ben Seewald has shared since 2017. His followers are happy that he is back to posting about his family, as well as Jessa. The Counting On stars just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on November 2. While they did leave their two boys behind, Ivy Jane tagged along on their date. Jessa posted a sweet video of the baby girl watching her daddy eat his gelato while she was sitting on his lap in their car.

Another new episode of Counting On airs Tuesday, November 12, at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.