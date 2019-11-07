Shakira Blows Kisses To Fans In Pouty Photo Promoting Her Upcoming Concert Film

Shakira is gearing up for the release of her concert film, Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, and has shared a new image of herself.

The “Underneath Your Clothes” hitmaker recently announced on Instagram that she was doing interviews for the upcoming release while sharing a selfie displaying her natural beauty.

Since then, Shakira has updated fans with another new shot of herself wearing a long-sleeved black top that displays her chest. She wore her long hair up in a ponytail while pouting her lips and blowing a kiss to her followers. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum, leaving her chest and ears with no jewelry but still wearing a gold ring. The “Can’t Remember to Forget You” songstress is wearing the same outfit as she did in her previous upload and also appears to be in the same location due to the black backdrop.

For her caption, she wrote in Spanish that she is blowing kisses from the interview set. She hashtagged the photo “ShakiraFilm,” which allows her fans to join in and share content surrounding the project.

In the span of a day, her post racked up more than 786,000 likes and over 5,800 likes, proving her relevance in today’s industry all these years later. The “She Wolf” chart-topper is no stranger to sharing photos and having her fans in awe of her.

“You’re so beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Kisses back to you,” another shared.

“I can’t wait for the film!” a third fan remarked.

“Love you, my queen,” a fourth follower commented.

According to Rolling Stone, Shakira’s film will be released for one-night-only worldwide to in more than 2,000 theaters across 60 countries on November 13.

“After I recovered my voice, my fans inspired me to get back on stage as they always do, and it’s pretty surreal to be reliving it with them now in over 60 countries in theaters throughout the world,” she said.

“I know they’ve been asking on my socials for this concert film and now it’s finally ready, so I hope it will be something to remember both for me and all those who have supported me throughout the years.”

Loading...

Shakira directed the project alongside James Merryman. Not only will fans get to watch the concert that they filmed in Los Angeles, California, but there will also be behind-the-scenes clips and narration from the star herself.

Those wanting to watch the upcoming documentary film can purchase tickets at a theater of their choice by visiting Shakira.Film.

One day ago, Shakira shared a mini-clip of what fans can expect to see on the big screen.