Nicole Scherzinger Stretches Her Leg Against Lizzo’s Shoulder, Showing Off Amazing Flexibility On Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger is flaunting her flexibility on Instagram in a new photo and video that features “Truth Hurts” rapper, Lizzo. In the photo, the former Pussycat Dolls singer has one leg stretched against Lizzo’s shoulder, in an amazing show of flexibility. The snapshot is clearly a candid photo of Nicole. But while it looks like the singer wasn’t quite ready for the snap, Lizzo is sending a smoldering stare to the camera.

In the video, however, the rapper is holding her leg up as they both shimmy their hips for the camera. Nicole is dressed in a white Led Zeppelin t-shirt, dark-wash blue jeans, and thigh-high white boots. Her dark black hair has been swept off to one shoulder and she’s wearing dark eyeliner, mascara, and pink lipstick. Lizzo has on a shiny purple top and cargo pants and is wearing stunning eye makeup as well.

“Feeling good as hell about to watch @lizzobeeating f*** it up to the tempo tonight in #London,” Nicole wrote in the caption. “Swipe to see her serving lewks while I’m still trying to get it together.”

The photo inspired some puns from one fan in the comments section.

“Not sure what is going on here, but seems like you got a leg up on things. I’m living for it, and I know I gotta stop with the puns,” they quipped.

Others expressed a desire to swap places with Lizzo.

“If uhhh, lizzo is tired, I’ll take over holding your leg,” one follower said.

A third segment of the commenters was just happy that the two artists had met each other.

“We’ve been waiting for the queens to finally meet my heart is crying happy tears,” another gushed.

“Yasss! Finally you guys together! This just made my day! Have fun,” a third Instagram user wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Nicole has shown her Instagram followers how flexible she is. In a post from October 14, she stands out in a photo full of dancers with her left leg hoisted in the air while the right one is pointed. A raised arm completes the dancerly pose.

Unlike the most recent post on her Instagram page, Nicole is dressed in activewear is this photo. Her outfit consists of a pink sports bra and black leggings. She paired the workout look with black and white Nike sneakers.

In the caption, Nicole revealed that she was at a rehearsal in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“First stop after touching down in Jakarta, rehearsals with my girls! We are so excited, we servin’ shapes givin’ lewks honaays!!!” she wrote.

The photo has racked up over 50,000 likes and 470-plus comments since it was posted.