WWE News: NXT Almost Totally Closes The Ratings Gap With AEW In ‘Wednesday Night Wars’

After weeks of destroying NXT in the ratings, AEW is losing ground.

When WWE decided to take NXT and move it to the USA Network, many wondered if it would keep its appeal and do as well as on the WWE Network. Not only has it continued to keep its fanbase, but it has made it insurmountably grow as well. Many thought that All Elite Wrestling would rule things in the new “Wednesday Night Wars” and they did for a while, but the ratings gap has almost totally closed.

Back in mid-September, NXT got the jump on things by moving to the USA Network two weeks before AEW started on TNT. In early October, Dynamite began on TNT and came out with a huge bang and destroyed WWE’s third brand in the weekly television ratings.

For a few weeks, that was the trend and it started to look like a scary situation for the yellow and black brand. Many old-school wrestling fans began thinking it was like when WCW Nitro destroyed Monday Night Raw for more than a year in the ratings.

But for those who remember that, they need to also remember that WWE turned it around and eventually won the war.

While it is still too early to declare a winner in this whole thing, NXT has certainly worked hard to turn things around. Not only have they stayed consistent, but they have worked hard at closing the gap and catching up to its competition.

HAVE MERCY…… BUT ALSO… DON'T LET THIS END!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/vkxkEBS93I — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 7, 2019

This week, AEW did win the ratings battle for the sixth week in a row, but this was the smallest margin between the two shows. Wrestling Inc. reported that Dynamite drew 822,000 viewers on Wednesday night while NXT drew 813,000 viewers for a difference of just 1.1 percent.

In the overall Cable Top 150 rankings, AEW came in at number eight while NXT topped out at number 12.

This is absolutely huge news for WWE as they are learning that moving NXT to cable television was not a bad idea at all. Fans are latching on and longtime watchers are continuing to enjoy one of the best wrestling products on all of television.

It could be that the brand-mixing going on with Survivor Series around the corner had something to do with it, but Wednesday night’s show was excellent. NXT had some great matches and topped it off with a main event bout of The O.C. vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Keith Lee.

For All Elite Wrestling, they likely aren’t worried but do need to be a bit concerned by the low numbers on Wednesday. Not only has their viewership dropped a good bit in the last month-and-a-half, but this was their go-home show for this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view.