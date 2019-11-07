Republican Insiders Say Mike Pence’s New Hampshire Visit Was Foretelling Of A 2024 Presidential Run

Pence's office said that his stop in New Hampshire on Thursday was simply to bolster the president's chances of winning the state in 2020.

While Vice President Mike Pence’s first stop in New Hampshire on Thursday was on official business for President Donald Trump, some Republican party insiders believe his second stop in the battleground state is a clear predictor that he plans on making a run for the White House in 2024.

According to Politico, Pence first visited the New Hampshire Secretary of State office to officially file paperwork to add Trump to the state’s presidential ballot — a routine procedure before an upcoming presidential election.

His second stop was at the Politics and Eggs event — a crucial, must-attend social gathering between potential candidates and business leaders long-attended by serious candidates from both parties for high political office.

But Pence’s camp, along with some other Republicans, claimed that his stop was nothing more than an attempt to bolster Trump’s popularity in a critical state that he lost by some 3,000 votes in 2016. Pence talked about some of the most pressing issues within the state, including the opioid epidemic, tax cuts and other subjects one would assume would be discussed with business leaders.

But if you ask Republican party leader Ovide Lamontagne, what was really happening was a chance for Pence to step out into the light and remind influential people in the state that he has the conservative street cred to possibly eventually lead the party.

“We need to hear him talk about those things,” Lamontagne said. “People don’t know Mike Pence and they don’t know the substance of the man he is.”

Former New Hampshire Republican Party chairwoman Jennifer Horn was even more convinced that Pence was there for more than one reason.

“This is definitely the first view of Pence running for 2024,” Horn insisted. “It’s disingenuous for him or anyone to suggest otherwise.”

Horn doubled down, saying that anyone talking about Pence simply being in the state to file his bosses paperwork is just being “political” while also claiming that it’s “obvious” why the 48th vice president was there.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Loading...

It was also reported that other Republicans potentially eyeing up the top prize in 2024 were in New Hampshire on Thursday, including Gov. John Kasich and Sen. Ted Cruz.

Politico reported that some other high-profile Republicans being closely watched by activists for a potential 2014 run include Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Tom Cotton, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and even current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pence made unintentionally made headlines this week after the author of a new book reportedly penned by an senior Trump administration insider known only as “Anonymous” claimed that at some point, the vice president supported the possible invocation of the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution to remove Trump from office.

As the Washington Examiner later reported, Pence’s office denied the bombshell claim, writing it off as “fake news.”