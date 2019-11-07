Janet Jackson Wows In Fiery Red Garment On New Tour Poster

Janet Jackson is about to kick off her Australian tour and has shared a new tour poster to promote her upcoming dates.

The “That’s The Way Love Goes” chart-topper will perform her first show down under in Perth at the HFK Park on November 8 and will continue performing throughout the month. For Jackson’s latest Instagram upload, she treated her 3.8 million followers to a recent photo of herself with all the dates she will be playing listed underneath.

On the poster, Janet is rocking her signature big curly hair. She is wearing a couple of black vest tops with a long sleeve sheer garment over the top. She pairs the look with a fiery red skirt that is being blown by the wind, dominating the cover. Jackson tilts her head slightly and serves a fierce expression directly to the camera.

Her name is written in huge capital letters, placed directly in the center of the image. Underneath states that her concerts will be in celebration of her legendary album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, turning 30-years-old.

Following her Perth show, she will continue across Australia, visiting other cities, including Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney. Afterwards, she will make a quick stop in Auckland, New Zealand.

Toward the end of the month, she will perform three shows in Honolulu, Hawaii. In her caption, she states that these will be her final shows of the decade.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 11,300 likes and over 350 comments, proving to be popular with her fans.

“One more day and I can join you for the rest of the Aussie tour,” one user wrote.

“What a way to close out the decade! Not surprised. You do know how to design one! #DesignOfADecade Be blessed, my love,” another shared, referring to her greatest hits album.

“I can’t wait!!! See u in Sydney,” a third fan remarked.

“Thanks for making HAWAII your last stop. See u soon #Mahalo #luckywelivehawaii,” a fourth follower commented.

For her Australian dates, Jackson will be joined by a lot of familiar names for an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019.” She will headline each date alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon.

In a recent interview with Australia’s Carrie & Tommy, the “What Have You Done For Me Lately” songstress admitted that her set won’t be too long. However, Janet did reveal that she will try to squeeze in as many new and old songs as she can, per The Inquisitr.