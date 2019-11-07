Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Reportedly Caused Friction Within The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Jax Taylor may have been a bit of a groom-zilla!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot during filming on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and according to a new report, the moments leading up to their big day caused some tension among their co-stars.

On November 7, following the sharing of the Season 8 trailer, E! News revealed that as Taylor and Cartwright got ready to say “I do” in Kentucky, Taylor appeared to be alienating his friends. Meanwhile, the outlet also stated that because of Taylor’s intense behavior, Cartwright’s dream wedding appeared to be on the verge of a potential derailment.

As fans will recall, Taylor and Cartwright were seen getting engaged on the debut episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 last year and celebrated their engagement party during the finale episode of the show. So, when it comes to their upcoming wedding being featured on Season 8, it is more than appropriate that the couple’s fans will get to see their big day on the show.

In the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 trailer, Taylor is seen screaming at his longtime friend Tom Sandoval, who he booted from his best man role during the Season 7 reunion special before later changing his mind. As the two men stood outside of SUR Restaurant, Taylor told Sandoval that he had a problem with him but didn’t explain what that problem was. In response, Sandoval suggested that his supposed best friend didn’t even know who he truly was.

Despite the drama that went down during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding went off without a hitch at the end of June at The Kentucky Castle, where Cartwright had been wanting to get married since she was a little girl.

In photos, Sandoval was seen alongside the groom, as were a number of other men from the show, including Tom Schwartz and Peter Madrigal.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor confirmed to Hollywood Life in September that he and his now-wife, Cartwright, were trying to start a family with one another as soon as possible.

Loading...

“Yeah, we’re obviously open to it, we’re not like, well I guess yeah, we’re working on it. We’re working on it, I’ll leave it at that, we’re working on it,” he explained.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 7, the 40-year-old Taylor was seen explaining to his co-stars that due to his age, he wanted to start a family with his 30-year-old wife as soon as the couple wed.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premieres on January 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.