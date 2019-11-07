Larsa Pippen Stuns In Super Tight Jeans & A Cropped Leather Jacket

Larsa Pippen‘s most recent Instagram post is showcasing her flawless figure to fans once again.

The brunette bombshell has never been one to shy away from flaunting her curvy figure to followers in a wide-range of sexy ensembles that fit her like a glove. In her most recent photo that was shared for her loyal fans, Pippen can be seen at a basketball game where she is rooting for her son, Scotty Pippen Jr. The eldest child of the social media star has followed in the footsteps of his famous father, NBA star Scottie Pippen, and is playing basketball at Vanderbilt University.

In the image, Larsa and one of her pals pose for a shot in front of the court. The mother-of-four showed off her amazing figure in the image, rocking a tight black tank top that she wore tucked into her jeans. The bombshell’s curve-hugging jeans were so tight that they almost appeared to be painted on. Over the black tank, Pippen rocked a black leather jacket and completed the look with a pair of matching combat boots.

The stunner also sported a black Vanderbilt baseball hat with the school’s logo while wearing her long, dark locks down and straight. In addition, Pippen wore a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The social media star’s friend looked just as beautiful as her counterpart while clad in a tiny black T-shirt and a pair of matching jeans.

Since the photo went live on her page, it has earned Larsa a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 19,000 likes and upwards of 100 comments. Many followers took to the shot to gush over the beauty’s amazing figure, while countless others commented on the fact that her son is now a collegiate athlete. A few fans had no words and opted to comment on the photo with emoji instead.

“I bet everybody like BRO YOUR MOMS OVER THERE LOOKING LIKE A POPEYES CHICKEN SAMICH,” one of Larsa’s social media fans wrote.

Loading...

“Way to go deuce and vandy! Congratulations @spippenjr! Was able to watch the game on line! Great to see the proud and awesome parents,” another Instagrammer raved.

“I want the one on the left…ALL day, everyday,” a third fan wrote with a series of flame emoji at the end.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Larsa flaunted her killer figure in another sexy ensemble, this time while clad in a skimpy white top and matching sweats. That post earned the bombshell over 300 comments.