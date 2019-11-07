‘Vikings’ Season 6: Prepare For War Because The Valkyries Just Arrived

A new character called Valkyrie has just been introduced in the latest clip for Season 6 of 'Vikings.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, new footage was recently revealed for the upcoming final season of History Channel’s Vikings. In the teaser, a strange new woman was featured, but no further details were supplied. Now, thanks to a new clip shared by Metro, it has been revealed that this woman is actually a Valkyrie.

The clip shows the woman with a painted face as she makes a grand entrance and announces who she is.

“I go by many names. Valkyrie, Chooser of the Slain, the Angel of Death. It is destined by the gods that we meet. For the chosen, the end is near.”

In the clip, there are images of Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) shown that could be cause for concern.

In the TV series, she has been always identified as a shieldmaiden. However, in the Viking sagas, Lagertha has often been associated with the Valkyries as well. This is due to her heroic deeds in battle and her association with war.

In a recent trailer for Season 6 of Vikings, Lagertha appears to be exhausted with constant wars, and the endless death as a result. Because of this, some viewers suspect that the Valkyrie is coming for her in the final season of Vikings.

In addition, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) also features. His fate in Season 6 of Vikings is certainly considered precarious by viewers as a previous trailer has shown Hvitserk surrounded by fire. In the latest clip for Vikings, he is shown injured, with a bloody eye, and the Valkyrie could be coming for him.

You can view the latest teaser for Season 6 of Vikings below.

Who Are The Valkyries?

In Norse mythology, the Valkyries were a group of women who descended on the battleground and selected men to take with them back to Valhalla. These men were believed to be chosen specifically for the army required for the Norse end times, called Ragnarok. This is why the Vikings considered it an honor to die in battle.

Ragnarok was believed to be a battle that couldn’t be won. Still, Viking mythology also saw them believing that they had to attempt to win regardless. This epic battle was said to occur at the end of times and would see the death of nearly all of the Norse gods and goddesses. However, afterward, the world would be renewed once more with those select few left behind.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. This will be the final season, but Michael Hirst is currently in negotiations for a spinoff series based on other characters from the Viking sagas.