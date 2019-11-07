‘The Challenge’ Competitors Jordan Wiseley And Tori Deal Get Engaged During Recent Episode

Things took a romantic turn during the November 6 episode of MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 after contestants Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal got engaged.

According to a report from MTV News, the American two-time champion defeated his British opponent, Theo Campbell, in a grueling hammer challenge. After the show’s host, T. J. Lavin, wished Campbell farewell, he turned his attention to Wiseley to question whether he would be returning to the American team or joining his girlfriend on the British squad. Instead of giving Lavin a simple answer, Wiseley took the opportunity to profess his love to Deal and ask for her hand in marriage.

“Almost nothing more would make me happier than going back to the U.S. and sabotaging every f*cking thing they do. These miserable people do not deserve a cent of that final money,” he said. “But you know what would make me happier? If Tori Deal would make me the happiest man in the world and marry me. Will you marry me?”

The question clearly took Deal by surprise as she stood frozen in place with her mouth agape. It wasn’t until fellow challenger and friend, Zach Nichols, nudged her down to the Proving Ground to be with Wiseley that she finally began moving again.

“Yes!” Deal answered, before mistakenly extending her right hand for the ring.

Wiseley quickly placed the ring on Deal’s left hand before getting up and pulling his new fiancée into a tight hug. As the couple celebrated their engagement, the episode cut to Wiseley doing a solo confessional. He told cameras that he was ready to spend the rest of his life with Deal and figured proposing while filming The Challenge would be perfect since that’s how the pair initially met.

“I was really scared to ask Tori on the show because I know how important a woman’s proposal is,” he told Us Weekly. “But we met because of the show and I knew she would be super surprised.”

When asked about their wedding date, Deal said the pair hopes to get married within the next year and they’re currently trying to decide between a summer or fall wedding. The couple also shared which of their MTV cast members will be taking part in their big day. Deal said she’d probably consider having Ashley Kelsey in her bridal party while Wiseley said he’d pick Nichols, Frank Sweeney, Kyle Christie, and infamous troublemaker, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

As for potential honeymoon spots, Deal and Wiseley said they both had an amazing time in Spain during a previous season of The Challenge and would definitely consider returning for their honeymoon.

Season 35 of The Challenge has already begun filming, but it’s currently unknown whether the couple will be returning to the series, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs on MTV on Wednesdays.