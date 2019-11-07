Lala Kent Will Be Seen Focusing On Her Sobriety Throughout ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

Lala Kent revealed she is an alcoholic earlier this year.

Lala Kent may not be causing as much drama with her co-stars during the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

After the Season 8 trailer featured hardly any of the singer and actress at all, E! News revealed that when it comes to the new episodes of the Bravo TV reality series, Kent, who declared herself an alcoholic in March of this year, will be focusing on her sobriety, not her drama with the cast.

As Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute end their years-long friendship and Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval feud ahead of Taylor’s wedding to Brittany Cartwright, Kent will be seen steering clear of alcohol as her co-star, James Kennedy does the same.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Kent was seen struggling with her sobriety during Season 7 after admitting to taking up an unhealthy drinking pattern after the tragic death of her father. However, after a light went off in 2018 as filming on Season 7 came to an end, she decided to do away with alcohol altogether and has remained clean ever since.

On October 22, Kent confirmed she was celebrating one year of sobriety on Instagram and said the milestone was one of her “biggest accomplishments” and the one she is proudest of.

“The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for. I didn’t have that before. Today, I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it’s exciting. It is also humbling. Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it,” she wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Kent and Emmett have been kept away from one another at times due to the busy schedules. However, even when they are far apart, they are always sure to keep one another in mind when posting on their social media pages. Most recently, after Kent left Los Angeles and Emmett stayed behind with his kids, both parties shared photos of the other on Instagram.

Loading...

“I get to be his wife,” Kent wrote in the caption of her photo, which she shared on Sunday, November 3.

“Missing my baby, only a few more days till she is home,” Emmett wrote in his own caption this past weekend.

Kent and Emmett became engaged in September of last year and are planning to wed in Newport Beach, California in April of next year.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premieres on January 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.