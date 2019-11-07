Dua Lipa Shows Off Abs In Fluffy Pink Crop Top During London Promo

Dua Lipa is a name on many a music fan’s lips right now and that’s because she’s one of the industry’s hottest properties.

The “Be The One” hitmaker has been promoting her new single, “Don’t Start Now,” around the world, including in her hometown of London. On Instagram, Lipa shared numerous shots of herself on Instagram during a day of promotional work.

The first image sees her walking the streets in a fluffy bright pink crop top which displays her abs, pairing the ensemble with high-waisted jeans with a black belt. She accessorizes herself with black sunglasses, a mini handbag, and small hoop earrings. Dua rocks her blond-and-black hair up, looking very chic.

According to Vogue, Lipa mastered the art of revealing her abs in that outfit, which was described as being inspired by 1990s fashion trends. She once told them about how she achieved her killer body.

“It’s high-intensity interval training, but it’s so quick, it’s over before it’s even started!” she told the publication.

Meanwhile, Lipa shared another photo of herself inside what appears to be a radio station, with black headphones on and a microphone in front of her. In this image, she pouts directly to the camera lens and shows off her eye-catching spotty designed nails and gold rings.

She also posed in an elevator with her sunglasses pulled down, revealing her eyes.

For her caption, Dua mentioned that her day of media appearances started early in the morning, at 6 a.m.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 1.3 million likes, proving her relevance on Instagram. The photos also achieved over 2,600 comments from fans who adore the star.

“You look better at 6 am than I look anytime on the day,” one user wrote.

“Talented artist. Amazing woman. Fashion icon. That’s all about @dualipa,” another shared, adding a heart-emoji.

“If this is what 6 am call times look like cancel me sis,” a third fan remarked.

“Beautiful. Nothing else needs to be said,” a fourth follower commented.

Lipa’s latest single, “Don’t Start Now,” went down well with fans on its release day, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. On the same day, she performed the track on The Graham Norton Show.

Since then, she took her talents to Seville, Spain, and opened the MTV Europe Music Awards, performing the song with a stage full of dancers. The energetic performance has been uploaded to MTV International’s official YouTube account and has been watched more than 3.1 million times.

One day ago, Dua revealed she will performing at the American Music Awards for the second time on November 24.