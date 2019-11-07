Kailyn Lowry Speaks Out After Rapper T.I. Reveals He Goes To The Gynecologist With His Daughter

Kailyn Lowry is speaking out after rapper T.I. revealed during a recent interview that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah, to the gynecologist every year to ensure that she’s still a virgin. The Teen Mom 2 star had a lot of opinions on the rapper’s comments, which she shared with her fans on Twitter.

The topic, which could likely become a point of conversation on Kailyn’s Coffee Convos podcast, sparked debate among her social media followers.

“How does Dejah [sic] actually feel about this & now that it’s public knowledge, how does she feel about that?” Kail asked, tweeting a quote from the interview.

“I would like to add that after talking about this with a friend, evidently more parents do it than we think. Furthermore, I don’t agree with it. It’s humiliation, lack of trust, intimidation. & what would happen if she was not a virgin at one of these appts?” Kailyn later added.

In a third tweet, Kailyn went more in-depth with her opinion on the matter, revealing that she believes honest conversations about safe sex is a better tactic in this situation as it doesn’t make a child feel scared or traumatized by a parent’s judgment.

“If you’re having open conversations about sex & reproductive health, etc. then you won’t need to invade your children’s privacy. Make them feel comfortable enough to come to you, not traumatize them to obtain info,” the reality star told her over 1.4 million followers on the social media platform.

Kail’s fans flocked to the comment sections of the posts. Many agreed with the mother-of-three’s outlook on the topic, while some questioned whether or not T.I. had the same strict guidelines for his sons. One fan even tweeted that she was “appalled” that a doctor would comply with such a tactic.

However, others defended the rapper, claiming that he was simply doing what he thought was right for his family. Some social media users even criticized Kailyn, calling her out for having three unplanned pregnancies with three different men.

Meanwhile, Yahoo! reports that T.I.’s daughter, Deyjah Harris, seemed to respond to her father’s interview and liked tweets by outraged fans calling the rapper “disgusting,” “possessive,” and “controlling.”

Just one day after the interview was released, Deyjah simply tweeted that she loved her followers, and fans immediately began to leave their comments and share their love and sympathy for the teenager. Many of the people in the comments section had similar opinions to those of Kailyn Lowry.