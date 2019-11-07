SUR Restaurant Bartender Brett Caprioni Lands Full-Time Role On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

Brett Caprioni has been working alongside Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval.

Brett Caprioni is one of several new cast members of Vanderpump Rules as the show prepares for its upcoming eighth season.

According to a November 7 report from E! News, Caprioni was added to the Bravo TV reality series’ cast earlier this year after landing a gig as a bartender at SUR Restaurant, which positioned him alongside longtime employees Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval. When fans first meet him on the show, he’ll be seen getting tips about his new gig.

As fans have seen from the recently released trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Caprioni is one of several new cast members, including Dayna Kathan, Danica Dow, Brett Willis, Max Boyens, and Charli Burnett. Like the others, Caprioni was linked to the show for months leading up to the network’s official cast announcement on Thursday.

While the Vanderpump Rules cast has been mainly the same ever since the show began airing in January 2013, a number of the cast members moved away from SUR Restaurant after filming on Season 7 was complete. As fans will recall, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were first to purchase a home in The Valley before several of their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Kristen Doute, followed suit.

After the move, the show’s producers added a number of new faces to SUR Restaurant and included several of those faces in the Season 8 lineup.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Caprioni first became a recognized face years ago due to his relationship with beauty blogger Carli Bybel, who he dated from 2013 to late 2017. As Page Six explained to readers last month, Caprioni was linked to the Vanderpump Rules cast after being spotted filming the opening credits for the new season at SUR Restaurant months ago.

Caprioni was also featured in a photo shared by James Kennedy in which the DJ mentioned that Season 8 was “coming in hot.”

While Vanderpump Rules is known for the many romances of the show, it’s hard to say whether or not Caprioni will be seen dating. After all, in a July video shared on his YouTube page, he made it clear to his online audience that he was not a casual dater.

“I’m the type of guy that I’m not going to get into a relationship with somebody unless I know that it’s going to be for the long haul,” he explained.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premieres on January 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.