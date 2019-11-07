Bella Thorne Paints Face & Hair Red While Holding Two Joints In Mouth For Mind-Boggling New Photos

Bella Thorne quite literally painted everything red in her most recent social media post.

The actress is most well-known for sharing a wide-range of crazy photos on her Instagram page that include a mix of NSFW shots as well as some off the wall shots as well. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Thorne shared not just one but two new images with fans.

In the first photo in the series, the stunner appeared front and center where she was photographed from the neck up. Thorne could be seen dripping in jewelry for the occasion, wearing a number of beautiful silver necklaces around her neck. Bella wore her long, dark locks slicked back and out of her face while streaks of red dye could be seen throughout her tresses.

To go with the all-red theme, Bella donned a face full of bright red face face paint as well as white lipstick. Additionally, the 22-year-old had a number of eyes painted all over her face. While looking directly into the camera for the photo, Throne held two red blunts in her mouth.

In the second image in the series of two, Bella rocked the same exact look as in the first photo, only this time she could be seen posing at a slightly different angle. In the caption of the photo, Bella told fans that she loved her creative direction and since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the crazy shots have garnered over 125,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Bella know that she looks absolutely amazing while countless others confessed that they were a little puzzled by the photos.

“You’re so creative it’s insane!!! YOU’RE A LEGEND,” one Instagrammer commented on the post with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“So excited to smoke thissss [sic],” a second user chimed in.

“What the heck is going on in these photos? Don’t know if I should love it or hate it,” another wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that another one of Bella’s Instagram photos earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 892,000 likes and 2,400-plus comments. In the image, Thorne struck a pose on top of a vintage car, sticking out her tongue while clad in a pair of daisy dukes and a crop top. In this photo, her tatted arms were also on full display.