Danica Dow Joins ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Season 8, Ariana Madix Reacts On Instagram

Danica Dow works with the cast at SUR Restaurant.

Danica Dow has been added to the full-time cast of Vanderpump Rules for Season 8 after months of online rumors about the possibility.

After the trailer for the new episodes was released by Bravo TV today, Dow was officially named as part of the new season’s cast and quickly took to her Instagram page to confirm the exciting news with her online fans and followers.

“It’s all happening,” she wrote in the caption of her cast photo for Season 8.

After Dow’s post was shared, Ariana Madix, who Dow was seen with on a number of occasions during the filming of the upcoming episodes, shared her reaction to the news in the comments section of the post.

“Hellloooooo,” Madix wrote, along with two fire emoji.

As fans can see from Dow’s Instagram page, she’s been hinting at her role on Vanderpump Rules for the past several months. Dow has also made it clear that she and her boyfriend, Brett Willis, who is also expected to be seen on the show, work at SUR Restaurant with the majority of the series’ cast.

Judging by Dow’s Instagram feed, she is close to a number of her new co-stars but seems to spend the most time with longtime star Scheana Marie, who has been waitressing at SUR Restaurant since Vanderpump Rules began airing in January 2013. Dow is also often seen with James Kennedy, who appears on the show alongside his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, who recently got a waitressing gig of her own at the venue.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Willis was rumored to have leaked the news of his addition to Vanderpump Rules to a guest of SUR Restaurant, where he works as a bartender alongside the likes of his co-stars, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval and Brett Caprioni, in September. At the time, Willis told his bar guest, who just so happened to be a writer for iHeartRadio’s Rock 105.3, that he would be “heavily featured” on Season 8.

While it is unclear when Dow and Willis began working at SUR Restaurant, the venue’s co-owner, Guillermo Zapata, who works alongside Lisa Vanderpump, has been sharing photos of Willis at the restaurant for the past several months.

Loading...

Although Dow has shared news of her addition to the show on her Instagram page, Willis has not yet spoken publicly about his new role on the hit reality series.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premieres on January 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.