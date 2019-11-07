WWE Rumors: Former Champion Expected To Be Out Until Summer Of 2020

One member of The New Day won't be back in the ring for a long time.

Xavier Woods is expected to be out of action for several months as a result of injury.

There are many different characters and personalities in WWE, but there are some who fans immediately start to miss. The New Day has become one of the most popular stables in wrestling history, and all three members play integral parts for their fans. Unfortunately, Woods recently suffered an injury that will keep him off TV a while longer and out of the ring until at least the middle of next year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Woods was injured during a WWE Live Event in Sydney, Australia, and it was much worse than originally thought. He was partnering with Big E against The Revival, and the injury occurred due to what many have considered a “freak accident.”

Woods was Irish-whipped against the ropes during the match and went down hard without much contact. It was soon realized that the former multi-time Tag Team Champion had torn his Achilles tendon. He underwent surgery for the injury on October 25.

No timetable for Woods’ return to action has been offered and he has stated that he could end up missing as much as a year in the ring.

However, according to PW Insider, by way of Wrestling Inc., it is now being said that Woods is going to be out of action until the summer of 2020 “at the earliest.” While this may not be as long as Woods first thought, it does mean he’s going to probably miss WrestleMania 36 in April.

Loading...

So far, there has been no word as to how long Woods will be kept off WWE television, but he will probably be back in some capacity even if he can’t wrestle yet.

Fans have noticed that since Woods’ injury, The New Day has continued to partner Big E and Kofi Kingston as a tag team. Kingston had been doing a singles run for a while and was WWE Champion until Brock Lesnar squashed him on the debut episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

As of this time, WWE is seemingly sticking with that tag team, as Big E and Kofi Kingston will challenge The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on Friday. Woods’ injury came at a time when The New Day was as popular as ever and possibly lining up for a tag team title run, but he’ll now have to wait until next year to wrestle again.