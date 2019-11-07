Nicole Scherzinger Debuts New Look: ‘New Hair, Who Dis?’

Nicole Scherzinger might be a very busy lady these days, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time to switch up her look.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker shared an image of herself on Instagram which saw her sporting a new hairstyle. Scherzinger is known for her long brunette hair but has opted for a much shorter look, around shoulder-length. In her photo, she is wearing it down and wavy while flashing a huge smile, flaunting her pearly whites. Nicole appears to be wearing a short-sleeved pink dress while posing in what looks like a car park. She accessorizes herself with big, gold, circular dangling earrings and is clearly glowing in the sun, living her best life. The “On the Rocks” songstress tilts her head and gives the camera lens full eye contact.

For her caption, she mentions she has new hair and that a new episode of The Masked Singer, which Scherzinger is a judge on, is returning for another episode.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 89,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“You can rock every single hairstyle! #facts,” one user wrote.

“How do you pull off literally every hairstyle ever??” another shared.

“You are so cute. Love your smile. I’m ready for TWO HOUR return of #TheMaskedSinger,” a third fan remarked.

“You are one of the most stunningly gorgeous young ladies I have ever seen,” a fourth follower insisted.

Shortly after, Nicole posted a four-minute clip of herself reacting to the fifth episode of The Masked Singer — which contains some spoilers — revealing two of the celebrity contestant’s identities. The clip sees herself rocking the same look she was owning when she debuted her new hairstyle.

Within 17 hours, her video has been watched more than 78,000 times and has achieved over 6,400 likes.

Loading...

The show airs on Fox and is currently in its second season, which is hosted by Nick Cannon. Nicole is joined on the panel by Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke. According to Entertainment Weekly, rapper and producer T-Pain was the show’s first winner.

Scherzinger is not only a judge on The Masked Singer in the U.S. but also on The X Factor in the U.K. and Australia’s Got Talent. In a recent interview, she admitted that her busy schedule is the reason she can’t commit to a reunion with her former girl group. However, The Inquisitr reported The Sun newspaper claiming that they will reunite on The X Factor later this month.