Ainsley Rodriguez Rocks Tiny Daisy Dukes To Announce New Project: ‘It’s Here’

Fitness star Ainsley Rodriguez recently posted a video to Instagram where she made a new announcement, wowing fans by flaunting her toned legs in Daisy Dukes during the clip.

Though the brunette beauty made her name thanks to her sizzling fitness videos and personal training business, she has been branching out into healthy eating, even posting a recipe-based video yesterday. Today, she solidified her new passion by announcing that on November 11, she was launching her own line of nut butter-based frosting.

Coming in flavors like birthday cake, chocolate hazelnut, cinnamon cookie, and vanilla crunch, Ainsley explained in her caption that she hoped her newest project would help those who were struggling to maintain a healthy lifestyle still be able to enjoy the “sweet” things in life.

Ainsley also boasted that the frostings were low in sugar and dairy, gluten-free, and high in protein — perfect for any wellness junkie.

Ainsley had been hinting at her latest venture for months, and fans were overjoyed to finally learn about the project. They also likely appreciate the video that announced the frostings, as Ainsley wore an outfit that was sure to showcase her killer body.

As mentioned above, she wore a pair of sizzling ripped Daisy Dukes that allowed her to flaunt her long and lean legs, especially as she crouched down to unveil and unload the boxed packages. She also tied a black-and-white plaid flannel shirt around her hips.

For her top, she wore a tight black cropped shirt, with a scooped off-the-shoulder neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. Unsurprisingly, the cropped nature of the top revealed her toned midriff.

Ainsley wore her brown locks straight and sleek and accessorized with simple jewelry and a pair of black Chuck Taylors.

The video shows Ainsley ripping through plastic to unload the boxes of her new frostings while explaining the differences in the various flavors.

The video was watched over 170,000 times and earned more than 8,500 likes and 880 comments.

“Yes.. yes!! Love it…thank you for making healthy stuff,” one fan gushed, with both hand-clapping emoji and several red hearts.

“So exciting!! And yummy!! And congrats!!” added a second, along with a heart-eye face.

“So proud of u! Not only are u an incredible coach, ur also such a role model,” raved a third admirer, along with a pink heart.

“Best of luck Ainsley,” wished a fourth Instagram user, along with a blue heart and prayer hands.

Fans of the Miami native are used to seeing her dazzle followers with great social media content, like when she posed in a bikini against an ATV, as covered by The Inquisitr.