Blake Shelton Makes Naughty Joke About Gwen Stefani Being Naked In Video Honoring Her Style

Celebrities were celebrating Gwen Stefani's Fashion Icon award win when Blake Shelton shared his thoughts about her clothing.

Gwen Stefani is going to receive the Fashion Icon award at this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards, and numerous celebrities have shared their thoughts on why the style star is deserving of the honor. However, in a recent E! News video, Blake Shelton reveals that Gwen doesn’t have to put on anything special to impressive him. In fact, he prefers it when she doesn’t wear anything at all.

In the video tribute to Gwen Stefani’s style, the 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman is lavished with praise from some of her fellow celebrities, including all of her co-coaches on The Voice. Blake Shelton makes an appearance a few times, and he first shares a sincere congratulatory message for his girlfriend.

“I know fashion’s always been important to you and it’s always been an important part of your life,” Blake says.

However, Blake can’t resist injecting his signature brand of bawdy humor into the video tribute. Near the end of it, he jokes that he prefers it when his girlfriend isn’t wearing a stitch of her stylish designer duds.

“I gotta say though. My favorite clothes of yours are the ones that are in the floor, you know what I’m sayin?” Blake says with a laugh.

The other celebrities who make appearances in the video share their thoughts on how Gwen Stefani looks when her clothes are on. Kelly Rowland reveals that she fell in love with Gwen’s style when she saw her rocking plaid pants, and Ashanti praises her fashion label L.A.M.B.

“It’s always out of the box, but it always works,” says Vanessa Lachey of Gwen’s style.

The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend also share words of praise for their co-star, with John calling Gwen the “definition of cool.”

“I couldn’t think of any woman, or human, actually, that deserves it better. You always look rad,” Kelly says.

Gwen Stefani also talks about her award, saying that it feels “bizarre” and “crazy” to be honored as a fashion icon. She explains that the world of designer fashion used to feel out-of-reach to her when she was just a girl growing up in Anaheim thumbing through the pages of Vogue magazine.

“‘Oh, those girls. That’s not real. I’ll never get my hands on those clothes,'” Gwen recalls thinking.

She also says that she was “just doing my own thing” at the beginning of her music career. However, the unique looks that she put together quickly catapulted her to style icon status, and the doors of the fashion world were soon opened to her. Fast forward to now, and she’s dating a man who usually sticks to a uniform consisting of jeans, plaid shirts, and cowboy boots. However, while Blake Shelton might not be all that into designer fashion or clothing in general, it’s clear that he can appreciate his girlfriend’s status as a style icon.