‘Playboy’ Princess Sarah Harris Tugs At Her Lacy Nude Lingerie, Is ‘An Absolute Mood’

Sarah Harris let it all hang out in some nude lingerie for her latest Instagram snap on Thursday. The former Playboy model flaunted all her curves in the very revealing ensemble while giving a sultry stare for the camera.

In the Instagram photo, Sarah is seen standing in nothing but her bra and underwear, which both boasted black lace embellishment. The model looped her thumb through the bottom of the bra as she tugged it away from her bare chest.

The lingerie look, which also featured a connected garter belt and stockings, flaunted Sarah’s abundant cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, fit arms, and curvy hips.

The model had her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in long, straight strands that fell over her shoulders and down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She added to the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, Sarah revealed that she really liked the lingerie, which was by the brand Fashion Nova, and called it an “absolute mood.”

In the background of the snap, a television and a green plant can be seen behind the Playboy bunny as she stood near a window and soaked up some natural light for the shot.

Sarah’s over 2.2 million followers seemed to approve of the post and made short work of clicking the like button nearly 7,000 times while leaving over 180 comments in the span of just 40 minutes.

“‪Just Sarah looking like a goddess, nothing new here,”‬ one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Sarah whoever says the above one has stopped making beautiful girls is absolutely wrong. You are the most beautiful girl in the world. I love you forever and ever,” another adoring fan stated.

“Such a pretty babe,” a third comment read.

“Careful, you will break the internet,” a fourth social media user said.

It seems that Sarah really loves the Fashion Nova brand, as she rocks more than just its lingerie. On Wednesday, the model stunned in a plunging dark brown outfit by the company, which hugged all her curves as she posed on the street in New Zealand sporting the satin ensemble for the Instagram snap.

The post also proved to be a popular one for Sarah Harris, as it earned over 17,000 likes and more than 370 comments to date.