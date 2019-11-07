Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Sizzles In Sports Bra & Skintight Bike Shorts

The fitness model did a variety of exercises on a Los Angeles hiking trail.

Fitness model Kelsey Wells provided her 2.5 million followers with some fitness inspiration in her latest Instagram update.

The video shows the fitness coach exercising on a hiking trailing in Los Angeles, California, with the Hollywood sign in the background. In a previous Instagram post, Kelsey noted that she traveled to the LA area in celebration of the launch of her fitness program, PWR 4.0.

During the clip, Kelsey toned up her glute muscles by doing a series of squats and lunges. She also did planks and push-ups, strengthening her arms and abdominal muscles.

She flaunted her flawless figure in a black-and-green sports bra and matching bike shorts. The revealing ensemble left little to the imagination and put Kelsey’s toned midsection, sculpted arms, and long, lean legs on full display. She also sported a pair of black sneakers and a white Apple watch.

The brunette beauty slicked back her long hair in a high ponytail. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter and subtle contour.

The clip was paired with the song “Thousand” by Vic Sage, featuring Futuristic.

In the caption, Kelsey revealed that she had planned the hike with the intention to go see the Hollywood sign for the first time in person. The founder of the PWR programs also encouraged her followers to do the relatively simple workout, seen in the video, when they do not have time to go the gym.

Fans were quick to compliment the stunner. While some simply left heart and fire emoji in the comments section, others were more expressive in their praise.

“LOVE IT!! Looking so strong and [powerful],” wrote one follower.

“You’re so beautiful you’re so wonderful I love you sooo muccchhh,” gushed another admirer.

“You look soo happy and like always strong,” added a different commenter.

“You’re my fave fitness account,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it has quickly racked up more than 6,000 likes.

Kelsey has a tendency to post fitness related content on her Instagram account. Last month, the stunner uploaded a photo of herself at the gym, in which she showed off her unbelievable body in revealing workout gear. The fitness model noted in the post’s caption that she struggled with body image issues when she first began strength training. Kelsey clarified, however, that she now appreciates her muscular body. The post has been liked over 29,000 times since its upload.