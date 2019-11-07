‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Jack And Nikki Reconnect

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, November 7 brings suspicious behavior from Billy as Victoria worries. Plus, Kyle suspects Theo is conning his family while Jack and Nikki reconnect.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) discussed Katherine Chancellor’s new will. Billy worried that Cane (Daniel Goddard) was running a con on Devon (Bryton James). Victoria urged her partner to take care of himself, and later she worried to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about Billy’s state of mind. Victoria told Nikki that Billy had a mental breakdown recently, and Nikki urged her daughter not to ignore her concerns.

Meanwhile, Billy went to Jabot. Kyle (Michael Mealor) ranted to his uncle about Theo (Tyler Johnson). Billy agreed with Kyle that things with Theo seem fishy, and he urged his nephew to keep an eye on Kyle. Plus, Billy ranted to Kyle all about Cane and his suspicions that Cane is in on a con, trying to get Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. Later, Billy reached for a piece of gum, but he ended up throwing it away instead of chewing it.

Jack (Peter Bregman) asked Theo out for a meal, and Theo pretended to check his calendar and then hightailed it to Society. The two ate while Jack regaled Theo with tales of Stuart Brooks and Dina (Marla Adams). He explained how Dina was restless, so she left and became a successful businesswoman. Then, Jack gave Theo a file on everybody in the family.

After Jack left, Theo and Lola (Sasha Calle) talked. They discussed how Theo believes Kyle has a problem with Lola and Theo spending time together. However, Lola declared she’s her own woman. Theo said that Kyle looked down on him for being in a lower social class, but Lola disagreed. Then the pair bonded over having to hustle for everything they have. At home, Kyle and Lola made up for their recent arguments regarding Theo, and they each apologized to the other.

Earlier, Jack and Nikki reconnected. They discussed Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) campaigned, and then they reminisced about their political backgrounds. Jack also admitted to Nikki that he hated to hear how things went down with Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor (Eric Braeden). However, Jack said a big part of him was relieved when he found out that Victor was still alive. Meanwhile, Nikki let Jack know that she knows about Theo, and they talked about the powerful moment when Theo met Dina.