Demi Rose Puts Massive Booty On Display In Yellow Thong Two-Piece On Instagram

Instagram model Demi Rose drove her followers wild on Thursday afternoon when she shared a photo of her backside completely exposed in the tiniest thong bikini.

In the image, the 24-year-old British influencer stood in front of a stone railing in Ibiza, Spain, with her back to the camera as she peered over her shoulder. The model just barely contained her assets in a tiny yellow string bikini top with triangular cups and a thin tie in the back. Although her chest was facing away from the camera, fans still caught a glimpse at the bombshell’s ample sideboob. Meanwhile, even more on display was her bodacious, toned booty, which was covered only in an equally tiny, matching yellow thong with a high-cut waist. Demi showed off even further by pushing one leg back and one leg forward, leaving her curvy hips at an angle.

The only accessory visible in the photo was a colorful blue and pink scrunchie, which tied up her blond locks in a high ponytail. Demi debuted the blond color a few weeks ago, but has since posted photos with a mix of blond and brunette hair, so it is unclear if any of the photos have been throwbacks or if she wore a blond wig.

Demi also kept her makeup look simple in the shot, including a bright highlighter that shimmered on her cheek and a pink lipstick. She opened her mouth slightly and flashed a sultry look at the camera.

In the caption, Demi revealed that the photo was taken by Bonnie Strange.

The post garnered more than 105,000 likes and counting in under an hour, as well as nearly 1,000 comments. One comment came from Bonnie, who left several heart-eye emoji and said it was “nice” to do the photoshoot with Demi.

“You’re my favorite Barbie doll,” one fan wrote.

“Blondes do have more fun,” another follower joked.

A third fan called Demi a “Barbie Queen,” while a fourth user said the model was “absolutely gorgeous.”

Demi appears to still be enjoying some vacation time in Spain. Luckily for her fans, she has kept her Instagram updated with tons of shots from the trip, including one earlier this week when she rocked a sheer blue and pink stringy ensemble. As The Inquisitr reported, the unique look hardly covered the model at all, putting her curvy chest and backside on full display and leaving very little to the imagination.