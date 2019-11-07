‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Rocks Daisy Dukes & Thigh-High Boots

Yanet Garcia wowed her fans Thursday with an Instagram update that showed off her incredible figure while she wore a sexy pair of Daisy Dukes with thigh-high boots.

The update appeared to be at the production studio of Hoy, the television show on which she delivers the weather forecast in figure-hugging outfits. The beauty stood beside a production camera surrounded by other people in the background who also appeared to be working on the set.

Yanet donned a light gray sweater adorned with white beads in the shape of snowflakes along with the skimpy shorts. To complete the chic look, she teamed up the set with a pair of black thigh-high boots that laced up the back. The beauty posed with one foot on the camera’s pedal and one hand on a handgrip while she struck a pose for the camera. Her stance, along with the cheeky shorts, accentuated her perky derrière. But the boots also called attention to her toned thighs and long legs, which were also hard to miss in the snap.

Yanet’s makeup looked flawless and included dark brows and a rose color on her lush lips. She wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose curls over her shoulders as she smiled for the camera.

Yanet kept the caption for the update simple, stating that she was at the television studio along with a few emoji that included a television camera and an umbrella.

Many of the post’s replies were in Spanish, but some of Yanet’s English-speaking followers chimed in to let her know what they thought of the photo.

“Damm girl — so very hot looking… Yowza,” commented one fan with emoji that included a smiley face.

While many men commented on the post, women were also weighing in on the Instagram sensation’s incredible body.

“Can I have your body please?” one female fan asked.

“Girl crush,” admitted another female follower.

There can be no denying that Yanet has one of the best figures on Instagram, and she has no qualms about showing it off. She often likes to flaunt it on the television set like she did when she wore a cute crop top a couple of weeks ago. In addition, she also likes put her curves on display in curve-hugging athletic wear. Regardless of what she wears, her fans know they can always count on her looking fabulous when she shares an update.