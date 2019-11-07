‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Kate Bock Sizzles In Tiny Black Two-Piece In Bali

As fans of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit know, bombshell Kate Bock is one of many models overseas in Bali right now to pose in several photoshoots for the magazine’s 2020 spread. On Wednesday, the publication shared several sneak peeks at the project to Instagram, one of which showed Kate in action. Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit posted a video of the stunning model striking various poses in a sexy black two-piece bikini, which drove her fans wild.

The video showed Kate standing outdoors in front of two beautifully crafted wooden doors with carvings of flowers and a woman holding a basket. The model sported a plain black bikini top in a one-shoulder cut that kept her chest hidden. However, plenty of her killer abs and legs were on full display in the bottom half of the two-piece, which featured a high waist and a wide cutout at one hip. Her long, lean legs were accentuated even more by the fact that Kate remained on her toes throughout the video.

Kate wore no accessories with the swimsuit look, and she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup. However, her hair was styled in beachy waves. As she moved throughout the video, the sun beamed down on her golden locks, making them shine.

The clip started with Kate leaning one arm against the wall beside her with her legs gently resting outward. She then moved forward on her toes and continued to cross and uncross her ankles, sometimes leaning against the wall again to provide a few different shots. In the background, a leaf blower could be heard, likely providing some artificial wind to push Kate’s hair back. The model also seemed to be taking direction on poses from a photographer.

“So pretty, Kate,” a female voice said, while a male added, “Yes.”

In the caption, the publication said they were “obsessing over” Kate.

The video garnered more than 66,000 views in just one day, as well as more than 100 comments.

“A real life angel,” fellow Sports Illustrated model Clarissa Bowers wrote.

“Where can I get the mold of this gorgeous lady??” one fan asked.

“Put this girl on the cover!” another follower demanded.

A few other fans also insisted that, after eight years with the publication, Kate should be on the cover.

Social media fans have been getting quite a few looks at Kate in Bali recently. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Kate shared her own sneak peek on Instagram at a photo of herself in a soaking wet white bikini on the beach.