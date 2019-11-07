Google, Facebook Considering Banning ‘Micro-Targeted’ Political Ads

Critics of the practice say the ads may change the candidate's message to suit specific users or groups of users.

Google and Facebook are considering banning so-called “micro-targeted” political ads, for fear that they may “damage democratic norms,” The Guardian reports.

How “Targeted Advertising” Works

It’s the bane of internet users everywhere (or at least, it’s a minor inconvenience), and the practice has raised fears of invasion of privacy and violations of users’ data security: targeted advertising. You’ve undoubtedly experienced it yourself on your travels on the internet.

As The Washington Post explains, companies use tracking technology to get a feel for the things you read about and search for on the web, and then target ads to you based on your internet activity. So if, for example, you spend a lot of time on boating forums, reading articles about boating, and searching for boating-related gadgets, you’re not unlikely to see ads for things related to boating. Search your favorite retailer for prices on, say, inflatable hot tubs, and you may soon be seeing ads for inflatable hot tubs on other websites that you use, such as Facebook or Google.

The benefit of targeted ads is that advertisers’ money is spent on individuals who, theoretically at least, are more likely to take note of them and act on them. Advertisers, rather than spending tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars on an ad that may be ignored by a large percentage of people who see it, can spend a fraction of that to send ads to people who, based on their internet history, are likely to be interested.

geralt / Pixabay

What Does Politics Have To Do With It?

Political campaigns could make use of the technology to target portions of their message to specific voters based on their internet use. So if, for example, an internet user visited hunting sites and purchased hunting paraphernalia, a pro-gun politician could target an ad to that individual touting the politician’s stance on gun rights. Or a pro-LGBTQ politician could target ads to individuals who, based on their search history, may be themselves LGBTQ or pro-LGBTQ.

Why Is This A Problem?

In a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, hundreds of employees wrote that allowing these ads effectively limits the user to seeing only a part of the politician’s platform, rather than all of that. Further, this aspect of the politician’s platform is kept private from other users.

“The risk with allowing this is that it’s hard for people in the electorate to participate in the ‘public scrutiny’ that we’re saying comes along with political speech,” the employees wrote.

Zuckerberg, for his part, appears to have gotten the message: he’s announced that he’s “considering” limiting political candidates’ ability to target specific users with political ads. Google later announced that they are considering the same thing.

Another major player in the internet industry, Twitter, has already announced that they are banning all political ads, no questions asked.