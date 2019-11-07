Kenya Moore Reveals Which ‘RHOA’ Cast Member Has The Highest Salary

NeNe Leakes isn't the highest-paid star of 'RHOA.'

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may think of NeNe Leakes as the OG of the Bravo TV reality series, but according to Kenya Moore, she isn’t the highest-paid cast member of the show.

While appearing on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, November 5, Moore spoke to Williams about the cast and made it clear that when it comes to the ladies’ salaries, Leakes was definitely not the queen bee of the series. Instead, according to Moore, it is Kandi Burruss who is paid the most for her full-time role on the show.

“Kandi makes the most money,” Moore told Williams, according to a report from BET.

Prior to the premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12, which aired on Sunday night, Moore faced rumors of coming after Leakes in an effort to get a portion of her high salary. However, as Moore explained to Williams, if she wanted to come for someone’s salary, she’d be coming for Burruss because she’s the person on the show who is given the most money each season.

“If I was coming for anybody’s purse and bag, it would be Kandi’s… Kandi is the real [head b*tch in charge] of that show,” Moore said.

While Leakes and Burruss have both appeared on 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s 12 seasons, Burruss is considered to be the series’ longest-running cast member because she’s been featured in a full-time role for all of her 11 seasons. Meanwhile, Leakes was seen in only a part-time role in one of her 11 seasons.

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Moore and Leakes have been involved in a feud for the past couple of years. Because of the drama between them, Leakes reportedly refused to film scenes for Season 12 earlier this year when production began. According to a Radar Online report, Leakes didn’t want to be a part of filming because of her tense feud with Moore and Porsha Williams.

As the outlet explained, Leakes was especially hesitant to rejoin her co-stars due to the fact that Moore was brought back to her full-time position on the show after being left out of the full-time cast last year.

“NeNe was furious that Kenya was coming back,” the source said. “And she was adamant that she didn’t want to spend time on camera with her at the beginning of filming.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.