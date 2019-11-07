Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Sizzles In Revealing ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba’ Costume

The cosplay model looked incredible in her anime-inspired costume.

On Thursday, cosplay model Jessica Nigri shared her love for the manga and anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, in her latest Instagram update.

In the pictures, taken by photographer Martin Wong, Jessica dressed as the Demon Slayer, Mitsuri Kanroji. Throughout the photoshoot, the model wore a rather revealing costume, inspired by fanart from an artist known as TK. The beauty sizzled in a black sports bra, a cropped pink-and-black sweatshirt, and a pair of black pants. The ensemble put Jessica’s incredible curves and washboard abs on full display. The stunner accessorized the look with decorative belts and Adidas tennis shoes.

Jessica styled her pink-and-green wig in Mitsuri’s signature braids. She opted for a full face of makeup, an application that included pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and nude lip gloss. The cosplayer also had on bright green contact lenses.

The first image shows Jessica, sporting a screen-printed half-mask, staring directly in the camera as she unsheathed a sword from ProCosplayShop. For the following photo, she knelt on the floor with her sword resting on her shoulders. In the final picture, the beauty struck a powerful pose, as if she was prepared for battle.

In the caption, Jessica revealed that she had made most of the costume, including the wig, the sweatshirt, and the belts.

She also asked her followers to let her know which of the three pictures they preferred. Fans were quick to share their opinion in the comments section.

“Number 3! It has [an] awesome pose and perspective. But the angle on number 1 is stunning,” wrote another fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“The third pic all the way. That’s just a wicked awesome pose!!!” said a different commenter.

Some fans, however, stated that they had a difficult time choosing their favorite photo.

“This is such an amazing set you did, I really like the first and third photo. You look fierce and mesmerizing in these shots,” gushed an admirer.

“How can we choose? They are all so cool!” chimed in another Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 69,000 likes.

As fans are well aware, Jessica often posts pictures of her incredible costumes on Instagram. Recently, the model uploaded yet another tantalizing photo, wherein she showed off her amazing assets in a risque sailor costume. That post has been liked over 220,000 times since it has been shared.