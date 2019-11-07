Oprah Winfrey Drops $6.8M On Jeff Bridges’ Compound, Adding To Her Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

Oprah Winfrey has been living the good life in Montecito for 18 years, and now the multi-media mogul has invested in more of what this sublime Southern California hot spot, located next to Santa Barbara, has to offer. Luckily, the neighbors decided to sell, and so Oprah picked up a property previously owned by movie star Jeff Bridges and his wife, actress-producer Susan Geston, according to Architectural Digest.

The Crazy Heart Oscar winner, who also starred in The Big Lebowski and True Grit, and his spouse, owned their Montecito address for five years, during which time the couple contended with restoration demands due to the devastating 2017 mudslides. After an extensive renovation, the grounds of Jeff and Susan’s former estate — which were brought back to their former glory — include a main and guest house, a pool house, a carriage house, and an equestrian center featuring a gated expanse, stables and a tack room.

Special features of this monster manse, much of which was created a century ago by architect James Osborne Craig, are numerous, says Architectural Digest, who detailed some of the extra special touches.

“…hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings; most of the leaded windows are original installations, and five semicircular fireplaces help add warmth to the rustic space. The kitchen is a highlight of the home, with skylights embedded into.. beam ceilings. The master suite is also impressive, with a bay window perfect for perching.. a fireplace; and French doors that open out onto the backyard…The master bathroom blends classic and contemporary aesthetics, with a deep-soaking claw-foot tub set into bay windows and a separate glass-enclosed steam shower. A connected customized walk-in closet… has its own sitting area and vanity.”

Another area of the estate that impresses is the pool and spa area. Of note, massive oak trees shade the multi-room pool house, which includes “clerestory windows [that] flood the family room and office space with natural sunlight.”

No wonder Oprah was enamored.

The Bridges’ estate was not the first time the legendary daytime host, who has recently been fighting pneumonia, bought another neighbor’s property. Variety reported that Oprah scooped up the adjoining Seamair farm for $29 million in 2015. For that hefty sum, Oprah gained 23.3 acres on which four little houses, a huge barn, and a multi-stall stable had been built.

Loading...

Now that Oprah has added Jeff’s place to the mix, she has expanded her Promised Land ranch from 50 to 70 acres. In all, her Montecito ranch features 13 free-standing edifices, a couple of swimming pools, a tennis court, and plenty of other enviable extras, too.

But that’s not the whole real estate story for this prolific landowner.

Oprah also has roots in Maui with her 1,000 acres worth of the island paradise. She also owns 43 acres on Washington’s Orcas Island, and a 3.2-acre grand Telluride ski chalet.