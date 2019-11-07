‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Exposes Toned Backside In Pulled-Down Jeans On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Nata Lee, also known by her fans as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” teased the social media platform on Thursday afternoon with a new photo in which she came very close to going pants-less.

In the pic, the young model posed sideways against what appeared to be the white frame of an open glass door. In the background, a white marble dresser with a white lamp could be seen, as well as some green paisley-patterned curtains. Her geotag revealed that the photo was taken in Paris, France.

The blond bombshell in the center of the image left very little to the imagination with her ensemble. On top, Nata wore only a white bra with mesh detailing that gave a small peek at the side of her chest.

Meanwhile, on the bottom, the DJ wore a pair of light-wash, ripped denim jeans and no underwear. The jeans were slightly pulled down, exposing the top of her toned booty and a portion of the large, black tattoo on her hip. In addition, the stunning, toned and tan curve of the model’s back was on full display.

Nata went without accessories for this look and kept her hair styled in simple waves that fell down her back. She wore a natural makeup look that included darkened eyebrows and a pale pink lip color. Nata’s blue eyes pierced the camera as she turned her head and gave a sultry stare, leaning on her hands against the door frame.

Nata revealed via tags in the post that the bra was from Gooseberry Intimates, while Mavrin Studios was responsible for taking the shot.

In the caption of the post, Nata spoke about looking forward to the weekend. Her fans went crazy for the snap and gave it more than 115,000 likes in just two hours, as well as nearly 1,000 comments. Many fans simply left heart-eye and flame emoji to express their admiration for Nata, while others were able to find a few words.

“Great beauty and lovely sweet face. Fabulous,” one fan said.

“You are very beautiful and exciting,” another follower added.

A third fan called Nata “bootylicious,” while a fourth user said the DJ was “gorgeous.”

The Russia-born model is known for proudly showing off a bit of skin on her social media on a daily basis. In fact, just yesterday, she appeared on Mavrin’s Instagram account wearing a beautiful, white slingshot bodysuit as she posed at the edge of a bed.