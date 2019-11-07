UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Practices Gratitude In A Skimpy Leopard Bikini On The Beach

Arianny Celeste showed off her bikini body for a brand new Instagram update on Thursday. The UFC ring girl looked smoking hot as she revealed that she wakes up practicing gratitude in the morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Arianny stunned as she stood on the beach wearing nothing but the skimpy bikini as the waves crashed in behind her. The tiny two-piece boasted tan, white, and leopard-print stripes, and showcased the model’s ample cleavage, toned arms, rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs in the process.

Arianny stood on the beach as she crossed her legs, held her arms out to her sides, and looked away from the camera with her eyes closed. The Octagon girl had her long, brown hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and styled in straight strands that fell down her back in the photo.

The model had a smirk on her face as she accessorized her look with dangling earrings and bracelets on her wrists. A few of Arianny’s tattoos were also visible in the snap, including some ink on her wrist, forearm, and foot.

The UFC fan favorite sported a full face of makeup in the shot, which included defined brows, long lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added to the application with some pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink lip color.

Arianny revealed to her fans that her bikini is from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and that her stunning beach photo was taken by photographer Taylor King.

Arianny’s over 3.2 million followers seemed to enjoy the photo as they clicked the like button over 14,000 times and left more than 180 comments in the first two hours after the pictures was shared.

“You look amazing and the colors of the background are so pretty,” one of Arianny’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“What a wonderful statement from an incredible beautiful woman,” a second fan stated.

“You are beautiful as the stars and tender as a rose,” a third comment read.

“Hottest Babe in the World,” a fourth person said.

Just last week Arianny posed in another bikini on the beach. That two-piece also posted a leopard-print embellishment and showed off the model’s enviable curves.

Arianny Celeste wore the pink swimwear as she crouched down in the and and her damp hair pushed back behind her head as she accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings. To date that photo has raked in over 45,000 likes and over 450 comments.