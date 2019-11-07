Kate Beckinsale Bares Abs In Black Bra & Yoga Pants In Bizarre New Video Using Cat As A Weapon

Kate Beckinsale‘s most recent social media video that was shared for her legion of fans is both sexy and bizarre all wrapped into one.

The brunette bombshell frequently uses her Instagram page to share photos and videos for her 3.5 million followers and her most recent video post has earned her a ton of attention from her fans. In the short new video post, the actress mentions to fans that around her house, everyone likes to keep each other on their toes.

The clip started off with the brunette beauty standing in the living room of what appears to be her home. Beckinsale can be seen rocking a black sports bra and matching Nike yoga pants that fit her like a glove. The stunner’s taut tummy is on full display in the clip while she could be seen holding her white cat in the air. The beauty appears to be using the cat as a weapon, pointing him at her housekeeper, who throws her hands in the air and then falls over.

The clip was set to some dramatic music that was similar to what you would find in a movie. Beckinsale completed her look by wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly curled as well as a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Interestingly enough, she also wore a pair of knee-high boots with the workout-chic look.

Since the post was shared on her page less than 24 hours ago, it’s earned Kate plenty of attention from her Instagram followers, racking up over 161,000 likes and well over 2,000 comments. While some social media users were quick to comment on the shot and let the mother of one know that her body looks stunning, countless others commented on the video to let her know that they were confused by it.

“You are perfectly beautiful Kate,” one social media user wrote with a blue heart emoji.

“You really are the perfect woman aren’t you! Love your sense of humor,” another fan gushed over the clip.

“Kate Beckinsale….. YOU SERIOUSLY ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN MY EYES HAVE BEEN HONORED TO SEE! You are the complete package, beauty mixed with personality and finalized with humor,” a third fan commented. “You are truly a special woman, a living GODDESS!!”

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Beckinsale got both sexy and silly in another social media post. In this particular shot, she appeared topless in a chair while getting her hair and makeup done. In the caption of the photo, she told fans that she was wondering how people could ever put tomato on a grilled cheese.

Not surprisingly, the image racked up over 3,000 comments.