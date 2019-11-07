‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Reacts On Instagram After Fan Questions Her About Wedding And Baby Plans

She doesn't like discussing the matter.

Ariana Madix may have said months ago that she no longer wants to discuss her plans for a potential marriage and children with boyfriend Tom Sandoval, but not everyone got the memo.

On November 6, after the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a video of herself and Sandoval in the kitchen of their new Los Angeles home on Instagram, a fan mentioned how “perfect” the couple was. The fan also questioned Madix about her thoughts on a future wedding with Sandoval, as well as what she thinks about having a baby.

“You guys are so PERFECT!! Wedding Bells Soon?? Baby?? It’s time,” the fan said.

“Nope!” Madix replied.

Madix and Sandoval have been dating for several years and purchased their first home together earlier this year. But, when it comes to taking any further steps in their relationship, such as tying the knot or starting a family, Madix doesn’t appear to have any interest at all. In fact, during an episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 earlier this year, Madix voiced her frustrations with having to continuously answer questions about her future with Sandoval on the show.

While Madix made it clear to the curious fan that she was most definitely not planning a wedding, nor planning to welcome her first child, she also posted a heart emoji to the woman in a second post, to make it clear she appreciated her interest.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix faced allegations of a potential pregnancy last month after her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Brittany Cartwright, shared a photo of her at an event. Although Madix said just months prior on the show that she never, ever wanted to become pregnant, fans suspected she was after seeing a potential baby bump in the photo. However, as Cartwright pointed out, Madix was simply standing on an angle and didn’t actually look pregnant to her in the slightest bit.

“I don’t think she does but it would [definitely] be just an angle she is tiny tiny and gorgeous,” Cartwright explained at the time.

On the show months ago, Madix and Cartwright sat down for a lunch date to chat about their thoughts on kids. While Cartwright made it crystal clear that she wanted to start a family with husband Jax Taylor as soon as they wed in June, Madix said she never wanted to be pregnant, nor did she want to be a mom at all.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.