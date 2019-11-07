Kate Upton Shares New Photo Of Daughter, Genevieve, To Celebrate First Birthday

Kate Upton gave her Instagram followers a treat on Thursday when she shared new photos of her daughter Genevieve to celebrate her first birthday.

In the first photo in the series, the 1-year-old is dressed in an adorable cream top and blue pants as she stands in a seat on a private plane. Genevieve is looking out of a window with her mom, who’s dressed in a black long-sleeved sweater and jeans. While Genevieve stares with apparent awe at the world outside the aircraft, Kate smiles as she holds her up to the window.

In the second snapshot, Genevieve is in her father Justin Verlander’s arms, and she’s in front of another window overlooking a busy cityscape. In the photo, Justin is also smiling at his daughter

“I can’t believe it’s been a year!!! Happy 1st Birthday to my baby girl!!” Kate wrote in the caption. “She changed our lives for the better and I can’t imagine my life without her sweet laughter and snuggles. I love my little peanut.”

Justin Verlander shared Kate’s second photo on his Instagram page with a touching caption.

“Happy birthday Vivi!! It’s so hard to believe it’s been a year already. Even though it feels like I can’t possibly love you anymore somehow my love for you grows more every day!” he wrote.

In the comments section of her post, Kate’s followers gushed over the photos, and one of the comments came from Genevieve’s uncle, Ben Verlander.

“Happy Birthday, sweet girl!!” he wrote before adding a flurry of heart emoji to his comment.

The model’s fans also joined in on sharing well wishes.

“Cute lil peanut, god bless u,” one wrote.

“Everything is Second now..God Bless all of you..1st Holiday season..Take lots of pics,” another fan added.

“Happy birthday to your sweet little baby!” a fourth gushed.

In the photos, you can’t really get a good look at Genevieve’s face, which might be part of her parents’ efforts to maintain her privacy. In the previous photo of her on Kate’s page, the model is holding her daughter as they look out at the final game of the World Series. But the viewer can’t see her face because the photo was taken from behind. In fact, a scan of Kate’s page reveals that none of the photos shared of Genevieve show her full face. The same can be said of the photos of her on Ben Verlander’s page.

Based on the comments Kate received on her most recent post, it seems that her fans don’t mind that they haven’t seen her face. They seem happy with glimpses of cuteness they receive when Kate posts a photo of Genevieve.