Pregnant Ashley Graham Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby On ‘Ellen’ In The Most Adorable Way

Pregnant Ashley Graham faced a lighting round of questions on The Ellen DeGeneres Showon Thursday, and when the model and lingerie guru was asked by Ellen whether she was having a boy or a girl, Graham blurted out “a boy!”

Ashley has been proudly showing off her pregnancy since she announced in August that she and her husband were expecting a baby – the couple’s first. Until now, the couple hasn’t revealed the gender of their coming bundle. But as Ellen was peppering her with questions about her most embarrassing wardrobe malfunction (her plants split at the Fenty show) and the most famous person she has been naked in front of (everybody), she appeared to slip up and reveal her baby’s gender.

“I’m going to be a mommy to a boy. I’m having a boy,” Ashley exclaimed.

Ashley said that she is having her baby in January, and she is getting so big that she is done traveling for the time being. In fact, her appearance on Ellen was her last trip on an airplane, she said. She also talked about how she is exhausted all the time, but instead of napping – because she doesn’t have time – she gets in a quick workout. She gets more energy, she says, after getting her heart rate up.

Graham also spoke about “pregnancy brain.” She said that last time she was getting glammed up, she sent photos of the process to the wrong phone number. The stranger on the other end, in response, sent back a thumbs-up emoji.

At that point, Ashley talked about her podcast, “Pretty Big Deal,” in which she has a rapid-fire lightning round of questions for her guests. The model said that she was excited to have the tables turned on her and gamely launched right into the interrogation.

Ashley and her husband, filmmaker Justin Ervin, married in 2010. They revealed on August 14 in an Instagram post that they were ready to welcome a third person into their family. In the video, the couple faces the camera as it pans out to reveal her growing bump.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she captioned the post. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.”

She finished the message with a kissy face emoji and the sweet post garnered over 7 million views.