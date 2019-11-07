Jojo Babie Sizzles In Mesh Bodysuit For Her 31st Birthday

Jojo Babie is celebrating her 31st birthday today, and she shared a new Instagram photo to commemorate the occasion. The Asian stunner posed outdoors in a racy bodysuit. The bodysuit featured black mesh throughout, and it had a classic cut on the top half. This included a crew neckline and long sleeves. The bottom half of the bodysuit, on the other hand, featured a risqué cut. The front of the suit tapered off into a very thin strip of fabric in the middle. There was nothing else that covered her hips, thanks to the large cutouts on the sides. The model’s chest could be seen through the bodysuit, and it was accentuated with a black “x” in the center. Her bellybutton ring also peeked through.

Jojo was seen standing on top of a rooftop patio, as she leaned against the concrete wall for the shot. She placed her left hand in her hair, while holding large, pink balloons with her right hand. The balloons read “31.” Plus, the model popped her left knee while rocking black heels. Behind her, you could see other buildings and a rooftop parking lot. The picture was also taken on a cloudy day.

In addition, the Instagram sensation wore her hair down for the occasion, which she pulled in front of her left shoulder. As usual, she curled the ends of her locks. Jojo appeared to have a serious look on her face for the photo, although the captions revealed her excitement about her special day.

The model’s adoring fans had plenty of nice things to say about her newest post. In addition to people sending her birthday messages, there were lots of followers that raved about her good looks.

“U don’t look 31 beautiful,” declared an admirer.

“Gorgeoussss and just getting better,” gushed a fan.

“Now you start your 30’s. One h*ll of a start it is. You look great!” exclaimed a follow.

“I’m not sure if it’s your birthday or mine with this pic,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

This isn’t the only sexy bodysuit that Jojo has sported lately. In fact, for Halloween, she rocked another eye-catching outfit as she dressed up as a cat. The bodysuit that she wore then was more revealing on the back than in the front. It featured cutouts on her derriere, and she posed with her back facing the camera. This outfit featured a halter-style cut on top and included tights that covered her feet.