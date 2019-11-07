WWE News: Huge Matches, Title Defense, And Big Return Set For ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

WWE is kicking things into high gear for a huge night from the blue brand on Friday.

As WWE turns on the burners to get to Survivor Series later this month, they are going all out with each new weekly episode. Monday Night Raw and NXT have already put on great displays this week, but it will soon be the turn of Friday Night SmackDown. A huge title match, some other big bouts, and an unexpected return are set to highlight the blue brand’s episode on Friday evening.

It is kind of hard to tell what is going to happen on each show as the brands are invading one another due to the upcoming Survivor Series. While the official website of WWE has revealed its preview for this week’s SmackDown, anything is possible, and anyone could show up.

Roman Reigns collides with King Corbin

Roman Reigns may be the face of WWE, but battling with royalty is something he’s not exactly accustomed to doing. King Baron Corbin recently attacked Reigns on WWE Backstage, and the “Big Dog” isn’t just going to sit back and do nothing about it.

Tyson Fury returns to SmackDown on FOX this Friday

On Halloween, professional boxer Tyson Fury made his wrestling debut with a big victory over Braun Strowman. It was overly unexpected, and fans thought it would be a one-off event, but the boxer isn’t yet done in WWE.

On Friday night, Fury is heading back to SmackDown, but for what purpose? It’s possible that his business with Strowman isn’t yet finished, or perhaps he just wants a shot at another superstar.

The Revival to defend SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day

The Revival are set to face off against Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era soon, but they have other challenges ahead of them. The New Day may be one man down, but they’re ready to capture some gold once again.

On this week’s SmackDown, Big E and Kofi Kingston will partner together to try and capture the tag team titles from Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

Sasha Banks returns to face Nikki Cross on Friday Night SmackDown

Nikki Cross came up short in her quest to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Bayley, but it isn’t getting any easier. Sasha Banks has not had a match since Hell in a Cell, but she is ready to return and will face off against Cross this Friday night.

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown looks stacked, but it could get even bigger if the superstars of NXT or Monday Night Raw decide to show up.