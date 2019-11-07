Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Bodysuit

The fitness model stunned in her latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, fitness model Katelyn Runck uploaded yet another provocative post for her 1.4 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the pictures and video Katelyn advertised for the supplement company, Ignite Nutrition. For the photo shoot, the bombshell posed on a beach in Malibu, California. The two photos, taken at different angles, show the beauty looking off into the distance, as she held on to an Ignite tumbler. In the clip, the Instagram influencer stood with her feet in the water and tried out a variety of poses.

In each of the images, the stunner sizzled in a plunging, unzipped bodysuit, that resembled a wetsuit, from the online boutique, Dolls Kill. She flaunted her fabulous figure in the revealing ensemble, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves and long, lean legs were put on full display.

The stunner’s highlighted hair was tousled and windblown, giving her added sex appeal. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and peach lipstick.

In the caption, Katelyn claimed that Ignite Nutrition supplements help her feel energized. She proceeded to ask her followers if they used any of the products from the company.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 13,000 likes. Many of Katelyn’s admirers also took the time to compliment the stunner. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look beautiful on the inside and [outside] your amazing and lovely in your picture,” gushed a fan.

“No matter how much I compliment you, words will never be enough to describe your perfection and beauty,” added another commenter.

A few followers also noted that Katelyn looked like a female protagonist from the James Bond franchise.

“Total bond girl vibes, incredibly stunning Katelyn,” wrote an admirer.

“Stunning!! Like a James Bond girl,” chimed in a different Instagram user.

Katelyn graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her followers for their kind words.

As fans are well aware, Katelyn isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos show her wearing revealing outfits. Earlier this week, the model drove fans metaphorically wild by uploading a bikini picture. The beauty sizzled in a tiny yellow-and-white two-piece, that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 34,000 times since having been shared.