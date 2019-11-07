Donald Trump Jr. Blasts ‘The View’ Star Joy Behar, Claims She Previously Wore Blackface

The president's son pointed out that Behar had previously admitted to darkening her skin for a costume.

Donald Trump Jr. accused The View host Joy Behar of previously wearing blackface when the television host confronted him about his father’s rhetoric, citing some of President Donald Trump’s past comments.

“He called some Mexicans racist, he attacked the handicap,” Behar said before Trump interrupted her to claim her remarks weren’t true. “We heard the Access tape where he bragged about grabbing women by their genitalia — that’s what Meghan is talking about. She’s talking about lowering the discourse to his level, which is horrible for this country,” Behar added, gesturing toward co-host Meghan McCain.

“We’ve all done things that we regret,” Trump said. “I mean if we’re talking about bringing a discourse down — Joy — you’ve worn blackface.”

Behar immediately denied Trump’s claim, and her co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, stepped in quickly in to defend her, though Trump had started to offer criticism of some of Goldberg’s past remarks.

“I’m sorry,” Goldberg said three times, before being interrupted by the president’s firstborn son and Behar, who once again denied the allegations she had previously worn blackface. “No she was not in blackface. Sorry. Listen, being black, I recognize blackface. This I can say — I know when I see it.”

Following his appearance on The View, Trump Jr. took to Twitter to continue to blast the longtime television personality, and he seemed to provide evidence that Behar had previously admitted to darkening her skin for a costume. Trump shared a video, originally posted to Twitter by New York Post politics reporter Jon Levine in February, from a taping of The View in 2016.

The comments were made when the panel was discussing an op-ed piece about naturally curly hair coming back in style. While Behar introduced the segment, the show’s producers seemed to put up an old photo of Behar to show her curly hair. Raven Symoné, who in 2016 was a co-host of the morning show, was seemingly shocked by Behar’s appearance in the decades-old photo.

I don't think I've enjoyed an interview this much in my life. Guess you could say that I just #Triggered The View!!! https://t.co/K0zMTij3Pw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019

“Is that you, Joy?” Symoné said. “You look black!”

In response to Symoné’s question, Behar explained she had previously dressed up as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party when she was 29-years-old. In the 3-year-old clip, Behar seems to notice that she’s irritated Symoné, leading her to ask why her co-host was upset with her.

“Did you have tanning lotion on in that photo,” Symoné asks before Behar admitted she — at the time — wore makeup that was “a little bit darker” than her skin tone.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump’s appearance alongside former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle was heated throughout the duration of the segment, as the son of the 45th president sparred with all of The View’s panel, including Meghan McCain.

Trump Jr. tweeted that the Thursday appearance was perhaps his most enjoyable interview of all time, tweeting that he “#Triggered” the hosts of the ABC morning show. Triggered is the name of the book Trump Jr. released earlier this week.