‘View’ Host Meghan McCain Says That She Hates The Show When Joy Behar Isn’t On It With Her

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar butt heads all the time on The View, where the pair often finds themselves on opposite sides of a discussion. While McCain tends to argue from a more conservative perspective, Behar comes from a more liberal viewpoint. But the 35-year-old co-host says that while she loves battling it out with Behar, she hates the show when Behar isn’t on it with her.

To celebrate the 5,000 episode of the show on Thursday, Behar and McCain interviewed each other on Entertainment Tonight, where McCain opened up about the things that she finds to be challenging about filming the series, but her companion on the show isn’t on the list. According to USA Today, despite their many conflicts, McCain loves clashing and conversing with her co-host.

After weighing in on how difficult it can be when the audience expresses their frustration with her opinions, McCain said that she gets emotional when people suggest that she and Behar don’t like one another.

“I don’t know what my takeaway is, but when you’re not here, I hate the show,” she said. “I really have a hard time. As everyone knows, I have a really hard time when I can’t fight with you, I really enjoy it. I really enjoy being friends with you. You’re really funny, you always make me laugh on the show. I’m really, sincerely very grateful that you’re on the show with me, and you have all the answers.”

The two enjoy working together so much that they recently suggested that they were hoping to find a gig moderating the 2020 election debates.

During the interview, McCain also weighed in on what she found to be most challenging about being on the show. She said that she finds being a host on The View to be hard because she gets so emotionally invested in the subjects that they discuss.

“I think because you and I are so emotionally invested in the topics, I get very upset or happy,” she said.

When the audience gets emotional, however, she finds it more difficult. But, she added, she knows that the current political climate means that people get very invested in the discussions, and getting inundated with booing is part of the job. Still, she said, it’s the hardest part of being a co-host on the show.

Behar responded that the co-hosts mean what they say on the show – they aren’t acting when they get upset or express their approval for a topic, as Entertainment Tonight reported. As their relationship has evolved, Behar says, the two have even moderated their stances on certain topics a bit as they battle out their opinions on television.