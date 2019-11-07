Aussie Beauty Natalie Roser Sizzles On The Beach In Minuscule Snakeskin Bikini

Natalie Roser is back in a bikini again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The latest skin-baring snap of the Australian bombshell was shared to her feed on Thursday, November 7, and was instantly met with praise from her 1.1 million followers. The snap captured the 29-year-old on a beach in the Bahamas, laying down in the sand as the clear blue water floated to the shore all around her. She propped herself up on one elbow to keep from getting totally soaked by the waves and gazed at the camera with a sultry stare. The model put her flawless figure on display in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Natalie’s look was sure to have had more than a few pulses racing, and one glance at the snap explains exactly why. The blond beauty sported an itty-bitty top in a trendy, black-and-white snakeskin pattern. Its tiny, triangle-shaped cups provided little coverage, exposing cleavage from nearly every angle for a display that proved impossible to ignore.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of Natalie’s swimwear were arguably even more risque than the top, upping the ante of her look even more. The skimpy number was of a daringly cheeky design and featured a dangerously high-cut leg opening that left the model’s toned thighs completely bare while also flashing a glimpse at her curvy hips. Its thick waistband sat high up on her waist to highlight her flat midsection and chiseled abs, which make an appearance in nearly every one of her Instagram uploads.

The bikini babe added a delicate gold pendant necklace for a bit of bling, but otherwise kept her look simple, letting her impressive figure take center stage. Her blond tresses were worn down in textured, beachy waves that appeared slightly damp — likely from the waves splashing in behind her. She was also dolled-up with a gorgeous makeup look that included a glossy lip, dusting of blush, and mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, the latest addition to the Aussie beauty’s Instagram page was showered with love from her fans. As of this writing, the upload has earned more than 7,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing in this bikini,” one person wrote, while another said she was “so stunning.”

“Beautiful as always,” commented a third fan.

A fourth labeled Natalie “perfection.”

This is hardly the first time that Natalie has flaunted her bikini body on social media. Just last week, the babe shared another steamy snap that saw her in a smoking hot, red two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves — a display that wowed her fans yet again.