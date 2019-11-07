‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Calls Out Donald Trump Jr. On Donald Trump’s Attacks

President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle appeared on The View this morning to promote Trump Jr.’s new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. During their appearance, co-host Meghan McCain called out the author on the way his family’s discourse has hurt many people, even those in the Republican Party.

McCain, who is the daughter of late Sen. John McCain, noted that a lot of people in the United States miss both character and the soul of the country. Although Donald Trump has famously tweeted about the late senator, McCain’s question to Trump Jr. focused on the gold star Kahn family that Trump dragged in 2016. The New York Times reported on the situation at the time.

“You and your family have hurt a lot of people, and put a lot of people through a lot of pain. Including the Khan family, who was a gold star family that I think should be respected for the loss of their son. Does all of this make you feel good?” the co-host asked.

Trump Jr. responded that it does not make him feel good, but he moved on to say that his family got into politics to do the right thing for the people of America. He noted that President Trump is working “tirelessly to bring back the American dream.”

"You and your family have hurt a lot of people…" @MeghanMcCain says. "Does all of this make you feel good?" Trump Jr.: "I don't think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what's right for America."

When Trump Jr. pointed out that his father’s policies brought jobs back to the U.S. and created low unemployment for African and Hispanic Americans, co-host Whoopi Goldberg appeared to disagree. Still, she allowed Trump Jr. to continue his answer.

“I understand that he is controversial. I understand that he’s offended a lot of people. He took on the establishment, and that’s the premier sin in American politics,” Trump Jr. said of the president.

However, McCain pushed forward, asking Trump Jr. to speak to character in politics, which she professed to believe is essential. She drove home the point that disparaging gold star families who’ve lost their children caused them pain. Once again, she asked the president’s son if he felt such discourse was worth all the pain in the end. Trump Jr. noted that his father often calls those families who’ve lost children, but McCain stated that President Trump owes the Khan family an apology.

Finally, as Trump Jr. continued discussing how conservatives in the U.S. aren’t known for fighting back, co-host Sunny Hostin spoke out and said that McCain did not appreciate President Trump’s attacks on her late father. At that, the president’s son said he was sorry about that and noted that President Trump and Sen. McCain did have differences.

Ultimately, McCain noted that for her, inflicting that type of pain on families and people is not worth it no matter what the outcome. However, Trump Jr. said that it has been worth it when he sees how so many Americans are happy about the things that President Trump accomplished over the past three years in office.

Also, during their interaction, Trump Jr. noted that McCain lost her aunt last night, and he offered his condolences.