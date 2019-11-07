Kelly Clarkson Looks Angelic In White Ruffled Dress While Singing Flume’s ‘Never Be Like You’

Kelly Clarkson wowed her fans on Thursday when the Instagram account of her talk show posted a video of her looking angelic in a white ruffled dress while covering the song “Never Be Like You” by Flume.

In the video, Kelly stands at a microphone in front of her studio audience. The American Idol alum wore the white gown, which boasted sheer, puffy sleeves and a cinched waist, as she belted out the lyrics to the song while her fans sang along. The dress also incorporated a plunging neckline, and the singer sported a black camisole underneath for a more modest look.

Kelly had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in flowing waves that cascaded over her shoulder and down her back.

She also displayed a bombshell makeup look, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, golden eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush to her cheeks, and a dark berry lipstick to complete the application.

Kelly accessorized with a pair of black-and-white boots, large gold hoop earrings, rings on her fingers, and a silver polish on her fingernails.

The lights were dimmed for the performance, as Kelly’s band and backup singers can be seen in the shadows behind her. The spotlight focused on The Voice coach while she stayed stationary and looked into the camera, displaying emotion during the song.

The video garnered over 9,000 views and 50 comments in the first few hours after it was posted, and Kelly’s fans couldn’t help but gush over her ability to sing nearly any song and genre.

“I can’t imagine how she will perform in Vegas. These covers are trailer for her Vegas Show! She is incredibly talented. Of course her band too,” one of Kelly’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You make every song you sing sound like it was written for you! I’ve wanted you to cover this for years and, of course, you nailed it,” another fan stated.

“LOVE this cover!!! You never cease to blow me away with your talent. Can’t wait to see @kellyclarkson in VEGAS on April 1,” a third comment read.

“Kelly I Absolutely luv ur voice! Girl u can sing anyone’s song & make it sound even better! Cute cute dress,” a fourth person said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly Clarkson has been knocking her covers out of the park, and has previously belted out songs by artists such as Whitney Houston, Reba McEntire, Prince, Madonna, Britney Spears, Carrie Underwood, and more.