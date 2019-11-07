Aussie Model Madi Edwards Slays In Short Pink Dress While Posing In Front Of White Range Rover

Earlier today, Aussie model Madi Edwards took to social media to share a hot new photo of herself while clad in a tiny dress.

The blond-haired beauty has been showing off her killer figure in a number of hot little outfits for her loyal Instagram fans, and pink seems to be her color of choice in recent weeks. In the most recent image that was shared for her nearly 700,000-plus followers, Edwards struck a pose outside in Beverly Hills, California.

In the sizzling new social media share, Madi struck a pose in the middle of the street with a number of palm trees just behind her. The bombshell put one hand at her side and the other on her hip, posing in a tiny silk pink dress that fit her like a glove. The top of the ensemble was strapless, showing off just a hint of cleavage to fans. The dress hit well above the model’s knee, revealing her toned and tanned stems to onlookers.

Madi wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved, falling just past the shoulders. The Australian-born beauty also wore a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick. Madi accessorized the look with a gold chain necklace and a pearl necklace, as well as a bracelet on her left wrist.

In the caption of the photo, the model gave credit where credit is due, tagging Pretty Little Thing, which is the brand behind the dress that she was wearing. In only a short time since the photo went live on her page, it’s racked up a ton of traffic for the social media star with over 9,000 likes and well over 50 comments. Some followers let Madi know she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her outfit.

“You’re such a stunner,” one Instagram fan commented on the post with a flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“You’re just goals like completely beautiful keep working hard,” a second fan raved over the photo.

“You look incredible,” another follower chimed in. “I am such a big fan of yours and I love seeing all of the photos that you share.”

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty sizzled in another silky pink dress. This time, the model tagged retailer Sports Girl, and like her most recent social media share, the bombshell earned a ton of attention from fans with over 9,000 likes and nearly 100 comments.