Hillary Clinton Turns Question About Running In 2020 Into A Joke About Her Athleticism

The 2016 Democratic nominee told the audience that she thinks she would have been a 'really good president.'

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has a history of using humor to strategically move around questions she doesn’t care to directly answer and on Wednesday, she turned a question about running in the 2020 election into a joke about physically running.

According to The Hill, during an appearance at a conference with The New York Times, Clinton received laughs from the audience when the interviewer asked her what might propel her to “run again” in the next presidential election — the question every reporter and media outlet wants to know.

Clinton began her response by admitting that she’s a “very, very slow runner.”

“I am embarrassingly slow. I’ve tried to run races and I am so far behind that I start to walk, acting like that was what the plan was all the time,” Clinton continued.

Finally acknowledging the true intent of the question, Clinton concluded by saying, “So I don’t know that I’m going to take up competitive running right now, but I think you’re asking about something else, aren’t you?”

Switching over to seriousness, after the interviewer suggested that there have been hints and rumors that she’s been waiting on the sidelines for the right moment to enter the 2020 race, Clinton told the audience that she thinks she would have been a “really good president” before adding that she also thinks she could have been a “really effective leader.”

Both lines garnered resounding applause from the audience.

You heard it here first: Not taking up professional running anytime soon.pic.twitter.com/dH2I4ZvMcZ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2019

But as she’s insisted on in the past, she admitted that she believes the 2016 election was “deeply flawed” and said there were “so many unprecedented problems in that election” that it was difficult for her to make sense of.

She switched back to a lighter tone, explaining that “life is pretty good” as her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, is still in the nursing phase with her grandson and pointed out that she enjoys traveling with them.

Rumors of Clinton’s return to the presidential campaign circuit have hit the headlines recently. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her husband and former President Bill Clinton reportedly revealed at Georgetown Law’s second-annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture that his wife “may or may not ever run for anything.”

During an appearance on John Catsimatidis’ show, former adviser to President Clinton, Dick Morris, said that he thinks Hillary Clinton is “hesitant” to enter the 2020 race, saying he thinks timing is the issue holding her back and that the right possible moment for her to enter would be if former vice president and current Democratic front-runner Joe Biden drops out of the race.