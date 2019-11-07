NXT News: A Second Huge Cage Match Announced For ‘WarGames’ Later This Month

There will be two big double-cage matches set for NXT's next event.

A lot of wrestling fans are looking forward to Survivor Series in a few weeks, but even more can’t wait for NXT to put on the next WarGames. The dreaded double steel cage event is back again, but this year, there will be two matches taking place inside of the demonic structure. On Wednesday night’s episode of NXT, the two teams were confirmed for a second WarGames match on November 23, 2019, but the squads aren’t fully filled yet.

It was kind of to be expected, but all four members of the Undisputed Era will bring their gold into the double cage as a team. The official website of WWE reported that the group holding almost all the gold will step inside the cage, but they won’t have an easy path to victory.

Their opponents will be led by Tommaso Ciampa who has had some major issues with Adam Cole as of late, but he needs back-up. For now, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle will stand side-by-side with Ciampa, but the fourth member of their team has yet to be determined.

On NXT this week, the battle of the brands was advanced as The O.C. appeared and challenged Lee, Riddle, and Ciampa in a six-man tag match. All of that is heading toward the Triple Threat battle of the brands at Survivor Series, but Cole still delivered a message to Ciampa by laying him out.

WWE

Ciampa, Lee, and Riddle still need to find a fourth partner, but it had better be someone who is up for the job. NXT Champion Cole will be joined by NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish for a formidable team.

WarGames will have another double-cage match as well, and it was actually announced first.

For the first time in history, there will be a an all-female WarGames Match. Rhea Ripley will team with Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim for Team Ripley. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler has chosen Bianca Belair and Io Shirai for her squad, but one more still needs to be named.

There will likely be three or four other matches added to the card in the coming weeks, but those still remain to be seen. On next week’s episode of NXT, Mia Yim and Io Shirai will clash in a Ladder Match for a WarGames advantage which is a pay-per-view type match in itself. WWE may be building up Survivor Series, but fans may be looking forward to WarGames even more.