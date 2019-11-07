Gigi Hadid Claps Back At ‘Petty’ People Who Criticize Her Style

Gigi Hadid is known for her stylish looks, whether she is walking the runway or stepping out to run errands. But after a recent outing in New York City where she was snapped by paparazzi wearing an outfit that people found less-than-impressive, the model is clapping back at the people who have something to say about her casual look.

According to People Magazine, Gigi was spotted running around the city in black leggings, a black, cream and white crew sweater from her collaboration with Reebok, a black puffer jacket and white sneakers. Her hair was pulled back and she didn’t carry a bag. A fan shared the photo on Twitter but deleted it after the comments took a decidedly negative turn.

One person stated that Gigi had lost her status as an icon in street style, and another responded that the model’s stylish Mim Cuttrell was to blame.

Gigi wasn’t having it. She responded that she dresses for herself and not for the people on social media.

“You guys need to calm the f*** down sometimes. It’s called stepping out to do one errand, not dressing for your approval,” Gigi wrote. “Your unrealistic expectations and petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress different.”

She later added that she wasn’t referencing one specific comment, but that she believed a woman should be able to choose how to dress – sexy or not, covered or not – without facing “snarky” comments. She added that she feels sexy even when she is covered from head to toe.

She also addressed the comment that her stylist was to blame for her changing looks.

“I like what I wear and wear it for that reason. It’s not about a stylist, it’s how I’m choosing to express myself,” she wrote. “Your opinion isn’t going to change that. Those of you who feel this way should focus your energy on praising those whose style u love. Peace.”

Gigi teamed up with Reebok to create a line of sportswear, featuring sneakers, bras, sweat pants, leggings, tops and a backpack, all with a G logo.

The leggings have a seam at the thigh so you can crop them into biker shorts !!! So you could wear them this fall/winter as leggings then crop when the weather gets warmer ! 2 in 1 ☺️ https://t.co/fB1HrstHlE — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 7, 2019

Shortly after the controversy, a fan posted that they had purchased the crew sweater that Gigi was criticized for wearing. The model responded with a thank you to the fan.

Gigi has been facing other social media challenges after her Snapchat was apparently hacked and the hacker posted promises to reveal nude photos.