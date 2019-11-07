Victoria’s Secret’s Stella Maxwell Crouches In A White Swimsuit

The model's showing off her flawless body in a white one-piece.

Stella Maxwell showed off her model moves in a new swimwear snap shared to her Instagram account this week. The flawless Victoria’s Secret Angel gave her 4.8 million Instagram followers a big treat on November 6 as she shared a stunning photo of herself perching on a rock in a pretty skimpy swimsuit.

The 29-year-old model stunned fans in the gorgeous snap as she posed for the camera in the middle of a large pool of water. Risking a wardrobe malfunction, Stella crouched down on a wet rock and rested both of her arms on her knees as she proudly flaunted her model skills.

The star seductively posed side on to the camera as she flaunted her fit and toned body in the one-piece, which was a skintight white ensemble with barely there straps across both shoulders. Despite being in the middle of the water, the bilingual star and her bathing suit actually appeared to be pretty dry as she squat down.

She had her long blond hair flowing down her back for the snap, pushing her locks over to one side. She rocked a slightly smoky eye and a nude lip and ditched all the accessories – including her shoes – to give a very sultry stare to the camera.

Stella didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload, though she was definitely spending some time somewhere very serene. Several trees could be seen in the background as well as a number of large rocks that surrounded the standing water.

Instead of telling fans explicitly where she was spending her day, she instead appeared to hint at her destination as she offered up a few words in Spanish. The model wrote “It is no problem” in the caption.

Shortly after posting the snap, she revealed in the caption of another Instagram photo – a gorgeous selfie – that same day that she was saying goodbye to Costa Rica, suggesting the swimwear snap was also taken somewhere in the Central American country.

But it’s most definitely safe to say that her millions of followers were loving her latest skimpy swimsuit display, as the comments section of the photo was overrun with comments.

One fan called the star a “beautiful mermaid” while another wrote, “beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy.”

A third Instagram user simply commented “stunning,” while another of the more than 500 messages read, “Beautiful lady in a beautiful setting. Te amo.”

Other fans opted to leave heart and fire emoji in the comments of the gorgeous new photo, which has already received more than 126,000 likes.

The latest snap showing Stella stripped down to her swimwear comes shortly after she was spotted in another one-piece.

The gorgeous model rocked a revealing black swimsuit in another photo shared to social media as she posed alongside her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Irina Shayk. Both posted the same shot to their Instagram accounts.