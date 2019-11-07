‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Gets Soaking Wet In Minuscule White Bikini

Ahead of the highly anticipated Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition spread, Kate Bock is showing off her amazing figure in another skimpy bikini.

The blond bombshell has been teasing fans in recent weeks, rocking a number of NSFW swimwear and sharing the photos with fans on social media. In the most recent image that was posted on her page, the blond bombshell mentioned that she is so excited for the 2020 SI: Swimsuit Edition issue to come out.

In the photo itself, Bock struck a pose in some shallow water, tagging herself in Soori, Bali. The image appeared to be one from the upcoming spread. In the shot, Kate looked nothing short of spectacular, wearing her long blond locks down and slightly waved as she looked off into the distance.

The social media sensation wore just a bit of subtle makeup in the image that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. While leaning back on one hand, the model ran her other hand through her hair and had her flawless figure on display for the camera.

On the bottom, Kate rocked a tiny white bikini that had string ties at the side. The model’s toned and tanned stems were partially visible in the image while part of her legs were submerged under the water. Bock completed her look with a soaking wet white top that tied in the middle of her chest while her washboard abs took center stage.

The photo has only been live on Kate’s page for a short time, but it’s earning her rave reviews from her fans already, amassing over 7,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments. Many fans took to the photo to let Kate know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others expressed their excitement for the magazine to come out. A few more had no words and opted to comment using emoji instead.

“So excited for you, the pictures are going to be amazing as they always are, can’t wait!!” one of Kate’s fans commented on the shot, using a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Like a dream come alive,” a second Instagram user chimed in with a single heart emoji.

“Looking so beautiful,” another raved.

White seems to be Kate’s swimsuit color of choice in recent weeks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bock showed off her killer body earlier this week in another NSFW suit — this time in a white one-piece. That shot also earned a ton of attention with over 22,000 likes.